An attorney, Clayton Campbell, appeared and said he had been retained to represent Williams.

The shooting occurred in the early morning of Feb. 3 as the bus was northbound on Interstate 5 in mountainous Tejon Pass between Los Angeles and Bakersfield.

Authorities and a witness said the shooter had been cursing and muttering incoherently before he opened fire. Passengers disarmed the man and forced him off the bus.

A 51-year-old woman from Colombia was killed. Three women and two men were wounded.

Williams’ next court appearance is scheduled for April 28.