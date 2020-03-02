An initial plea on the murder charge was delayed Monday until Elledge can secure a lawyer for that case, KMIZ-TV reported.
Prosecutors initially charged Elledge with child abuse and endangerment for alleged crimes involving the couple’s 1-year-old daughter but not directly related to the murder charge.
Prosecutors allege Elledge killed Ji because he wanted to avoid a costly divorce and ensure that she didn’t flee to China with their daughter. Investigators believe Elledge strangled his wife and dumped her body in a remote area, according to court documents.
Despite repeated searches, authorities have not located Ji’s body.
