Garcia answered “yes” when asked if he understood the charges.
No one was seriously injured in the Sept. 20 disturbance at the Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg that authorities estimated caused more than $110,000 in damages. Garcia allegedly drove halfway through the mall, striking columns and kiosks before stopping.
Cataldo granted Avila’s request for a psychiatric evaluation of Garcia.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD