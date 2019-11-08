Court documents allege Erika Castro-Miles was in the car when Wiggins shot Baker. Authorities say Wiggins dragged Baker’s body into his cruiser, drove it several miles, and set the vehicle ablaze. Wiggins was arrested after a two-day manhunt.

Federal and state prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. State prosecutors also are seeking the death penalty against Castro-Miles. She and Baker have pleaded not guilty to state murder charges.

