Deputies were called hortly before 10 a.m. and had not found the gunman as of 12:30 p.m. as they searched the locked-down campus. Classes were canceled for the day.

The man was described as between 20 and 30 years old, the sheriff’s office said on Twitter. He was last seen wearing a blue or gray sweatshirt with an emblem, as well as jeans and a red bandanna.

There were about 500 people on campus at the time, college officials said.

Other nearby schools, including an elementary school, were also locked down.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD