Those killed include Yiran Fan, 30, a University of Chicago student from China; Anthony Faukner, 20; and Aisha Nevell, 46, a security guard. Wounded were two women, ages 77 and 81, and a 15-year-old girl, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said. Another woman was shot in the neck in Evanston, police in the suburb said.

Authorities didn’t release many details about Nightengale, a Chicago man whose LinkedIn page listed work over the years as a janitor, security guard and forklift operator. But disturbing videos posted to Facebook over two years under Nightengale’s middle name, Oliver, offered clues about his state of mind.

In one posted Thursday, Nightengale held a gun to the camera and muttered unintelligible statements as he appeared to be driving. A police official who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly about the investigation confirmed that it was Nightengale in the video.

“No music. No. No music,” Nightengale says in the video, his speech slurred. “I don’t need no seat belt. I’m coming, girl.”

He posted dozens of other short videos, including several in the hours before the first attack, which were viewable until the page was taken down Sunday. In one, he says, “I’m going to blow up the whole community.”

The shootings began shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday with the killing of Fan, who was shot in the head while sitting in his car in a parking garage in the Hyde Park neighborhood, Brown said.

After that, Nightengale “just randomly” walked into an apartment building a block away, where he shot the female security guard and the 77-year-old woman, Brown said. From there, Nightengale went to another nearby building and stole a car from a man he knew. He then opened fire at a convenience store, killing the 20-year-old man and wounding the 81-year-old woman. She was in critical condition.

After leaving the store, Nightengale shot a teenage girl who was riding in a car with her mother, leaving the girl in critical condition, police said. He then went back to the convenience store and fired on officers who were investigating the earlier shooting. None of them were injured, Brown said.

Chicago police released an October 2018 booking photo of Nightengale that was taken after he was charged with multiple driving-related offenses, including driving on a suspended license. His criminal record started in 2005 and included arrests for gun and drug violations, aggravated assault, and a 2019 domestic battery case, according to WLS-TV.

An attorney for Nightengale could not be located Sunday.

— Associated Press

CALIFORNIA

6 inmates escape

from county jail

Authorities in central California on Sunday were searching for six inmates who used a “homemade rope” to escape from a county jail, sheriff’s officials said.

All six should be considered armed and dangerous, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Staff at Merced County’s downtown jail noticed late Saturday that the inmates were missing, the release said.

“A preliminary investigation has determined that the inmates were able to gain access to the roof of the facility and utilize a homemade rope to scale down the side of the jail,” the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone who spots the escaped inmates is asked to call 911.

Five of the six are charged with violent felonies, including murder.

They were identified as Jorge Barron, 20, of Atwater, Calif.; Gabriel F. Coronado, 19, of Atwater; Manuel A. Leon, 21, of Vallejo, Calif.; Andres Nuñez Rodriguez Jr., 21, of Planada, Calif.; Fabian Cruz Roman, 22, of Los Banos, Calif.; and Edgar E. Ventura, 22, of Portland, Ore.

Roman is facing a murder charge. Coronado and Rodriguez face charges including attempted murder, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, participating in a criminal street gang and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Ventura is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, participating in a criminal street gang and violating probation.

Leon is charged with assault with a firearm, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, reckless driving to evade an officer, being a felon in possession of a firearm and violating probation.

Barron faces a probation violation charge.