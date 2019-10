Police say the man’s father called 911 after heavy winds pulled the victim farther out into deeper water.

The man’s body was found less than an hour later by Fish and Wildlife Natural Resource Police along the shore of Rehoboth Bay.

The victim’s name was being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD