Erickson was not charged in connection to his romantic relationship with Maria Butina, who was deported in October after admitting she sought to infiltrate conservative U.S. political groups and promote Russia’s agenda.
Prosecutors said Erickson concocted multiple investment schemes from 1996 to August 2018, including recruiting investors for a string of elder-care homes; developing a wheelchair that allowed a person to use the bathroom from the chair; and home-building in North Dakota’s booming oil fields. He operated his schemes from Sioux Falls.
Judge Karen Schreier listed former classmates, family members and even Erickson’s godmother as victims of his investment schemes.
Clint Sargent, Erickson’s lawyer, argued for Erickson to be confined at home because he recently underwent heart valve replacement surgery, putting him at greater risk if he contracts the coronavirus. Federal prosecutors resisted the motion.
— Associated Press
IDAHO
At least 8 killed in plane collision at lake
At least eight people, including three children, were killed when two airplanes collided over a scenic mountain lake in northern Idaho, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.
One of the aircraft was a float plane operated by Brooks Seaplane of Coeur d’Alene, which operates charter flights for tourists over Lake Coeur d’ Alene, the sheriff’s office said.
That plane was carrying five passengers, including three children, and a pilot, the sheriff’s office said.
The second airplane was a Cessna 206 that was carrying at least two people, the sheriff’s office said.
A sheriff’s dive team found the wreckage in about 125 feet of water, and the bodies of three victims have been recovered so far, the sheriff’s office said.
The planes collided in the air near Powderhorn Bay about 2:30 p.m. Sunday and plunged into the water, sheriff’s Lt. Ryan Higgins said.
The large and popular lake, which is surrounded by vacation homes, was busy with boaters on the Fourth of July weekend.
— Associated Press