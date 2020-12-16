The confrontation began in August 2018 when Sisljagic shot at a passing police vehicle in Jacksonville Beach, officials said. Sisljagic ran and was confronted by other police officers a short distance away. Cpl. William Eierman and two other officers exchanged gunfire with Sisljagic, officials said. Eierman was struck in the leg, while Sisljagic was hit in the shoulder.
Sisljagic had been charged with attempted murder.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The (Jacksonville) Florida Times-Union.