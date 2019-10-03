Officer Matthew Rittner was using a battering ram to serve a search warrant for suspected illegal guns and drugs when Fricke shot him in February. Fricke testified during his trial that he thought he heard gunshots at his door and fired an assault-style weapon in self-defense. Prosecutors say police had loudly announced their presence.
A jury in July convicted Fricke of first-degree intentional homicide.
