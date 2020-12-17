Garrard Circuit Judge Hunter Daugherty handed down the sentence recommended by Commonwealth’s Attorney Andy Sims during a short virtual hearing, news outlets reported. Sims said the sentence was at the high end of what Sparks could have faced if the case went to trial.
Spurlock’s naked remains were found in July 2019 buried on property connected to Sparks’ family in Garrard County after authorities received a tip about a foul odor. The remains were wrapped in a rug and garbage bags, with her feet bound.
Volunteers had searched for months for Spurlock, who was a mother of four. It’s still unclear how she died.
Sparks will be eligible for parole after serving 20 years of his sentence.
