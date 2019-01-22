WICHITA, Kan. — A 34-year-old Kansas man who authorities say suffocated his 2-month-old twin son by rolling over on him while they slept has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison.

The Wichita Eagle reports Kyle Kempton was sentenced Tuesday to 32 months in prison for involuntary manslaughter and four misdemeanor counts of endangering a child.

Police say Kempton and his wife, Christy Rollings, had been drinking for a week before their son, Patrick Kempton, died in August in a Wichita motel.

The other twin was not injured.

Rollings was charged with the same crimes and sentenced to probation for manslaughter and two years for the endangerment charges.

Officers took the twins from the parents two days before the boy died at the Scotsman Inn, but a family member returned the children to them.

