Dorsey told the judge that his heart went “out to the family, but I’m innocent.” Heaven’s mother, Ashake Banks, told Dorsey that he had lied for years and should not say he was remorseful, adding, “You’re going to hell.”

Prosecutors say the gunmen had targeted two brothers and shot one of them, Marquis Monroe, in the leg. Judge Ursula Walowski gave Dorsey a 50-year sentence for Heaven’s slaying and a 10-year sentence for wounding Monroe.

Defense attorney Michael Walsh had argued there was no physical evidence tying Dorsey to the crime.