BATON ROUGE, La. — A Louisiana man has been sentenced to 2 and 1/2 years in prison in the 2016 death of his wife, who was thrown to the ground while clinging to a pickup truck he was driving.

The Advocate reports 42-year-old Kalvin Hawkins was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty in October to conspiracy to commit negligent homicide.

The Baton Rouge man and his wife, Shadelle Hawkins, were arguing when she climbed into the driver’s seat. He pulled her out and began driving away.

Shadelle Hawkins grabbed the pickup’s driver-side door as her husband tried to pry her hands loose. Police say he abruptly stopped after driving about 300 feet (about 90 meters), and his wife was thrown down.

Coroner’s officials say she died from a traumatic brain injury caused by blunt impact to the head.

