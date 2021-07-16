Manzanares is the seventh person to die in the department’s custody this year, according to the department, which said all deaths are reviewed by the Alaska State Troopers and state medical examiner’s office. According to the Department of Corrections, he was 43.
Betsy Holley, a department spokesperson, by email Friday declined to provide other details about Manzanares’ death, saying information “related to an inmate’s medical condition is confidential,” but said no foul play was suspected.
An email seeking comment also was sent to Manzanares’ attorney Friday.
Manzanares pleaded guilty last year to second-degree murder in the beating death of his wife, 39-year-old Kristy Manzanares of Santa Clara, Utah, on a 2017 Alaska cruise. He was sentenced last month in a crime the federal judge overseeing the case described as violent and brutal.
Manzanares’ attorneys, in a court filing, said he had brain abnormalities that a defense expert deemed consistent with injuries caused by playing contact sports. This, combined with what was at the time an undiagnosed bipolar disorder and “a problematic combination of prescribed medication and alcohol resulted in an aberrant episode of violence,” the filing states.
Prosecutors had disputed the defense’s medical claims.