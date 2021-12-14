Then-Circuit Judge Evelyn Baker believed at the time that it was unlikely that Bostic could be rehabilitated and she sentenced him to a total of 241 years in prison on 18 counts, with convictions for every count to be served one-after-the-other, meaning he wouldn’t be eligible for parole until he was 112 years old. She said at the time that she intended for Bostic to “die in the Department of Corrections.”