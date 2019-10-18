Randall said initial reports suggested the shooting was at the school gymnasium, but authorities later learned it happened at the community center, WDIO-TV reported.

The suspect was arrested and police recovered a rifle that they believe was used in the attack, said Randall, who added that investigators don’t believe it was a random attack.

The shooting prompted lockdowns of tribal offices and the reservation’s school, but the lockdowns were later lifted and employees were sent home, said band spokeswoman Rita Aspinwall.

She said the suspected shooter is not among the band’s roughly 4,200 enrolled members.

“(Shootings) happen everywhere, but it especially hurts when it happens in your own community,” Aspinwall said during a news conference.

