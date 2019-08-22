NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — Police say a man was fatally shot by an officer at a central Kentucky apartment complex.

News outlets report the shooting happened early Thursday morning.

Jessamine County Coroner Michael Hughes identified the man as 27-year-old James Crowe, who lived at the apartment complex.

It’s unclear what prompted the shooting. Kentucky State Police are leading the investigation.

