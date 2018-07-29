CORAOPOLIS, Pa. — Police in western Pennsylvania say an 18-year-old man was slain when shots were fired into a group of people gathered to watch a fistfight.

Officers and emergency responders in Allegheny County were sent to an address in Kennedy Township after gunshots were reported and found the victim, who died at a hospital. The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office identified him as 18-year-old Jassin Al-Maleky of McKees Rocks.

Homicide investigators say he and other young people were at the scene “to watch a fistfight between two young men.” During the fight, one of the onlookers produced a handgun and fired into the group. The victim was struck and ran to a neighboring yard.

Police said everyone present has been identified and the investigation continues. No arrests were immediately announced.

