He says transit officers boarded the train at the next stop and found a man bleeding, who was possibly the victim of a stabbing. He says the man died.

Alvarez says transit officers quickly searched the area and were able to apprehend a suspect.

He said there is no threat to the public because it was a fight between two people who engaged each other.

Officials did not immediately provide any other details.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD