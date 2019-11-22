Police say the man was involved with a fight with a group of men near the park’s entrance.
The group was gone before officers arrived.
No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.
A 37-year-old real estate developer was stabbed to death last year near the same park. A jury last month found a 22-year-old bicycle deliveryman not guilty of voluntary manslaughter.
