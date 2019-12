Police believe the 33-year-old perpetrator and the 35-year-old woman are or were once partners, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told WPVI.

Inside the home, there were signs of a violent fight: large amounts of blood, broken glass and overturned furniture, Small said. The attack apparently began in the early hours of Wednesday inside the home. The man then chased the woman into the street, where police found her. She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.