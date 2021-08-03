Orangeburg Public Safety Officer David Lance Dukes ordered Gailyard to the ground. The 58-year-old man moves slowly and often walks with a cane because of pins and rods in his leg from being hit by a vehicle while riding a bicycle. When Gailyard couldn’t immediately lie flat on his stomach, Dukes stomped on his head and neck, causing his forehead to hit the concrete of the parking lot, according to body camera video.