CHP Officer Weston Haver told a press conference the Uber driver called for help because of the fight and stopped in the freeway’s westbound No. 1 lane, which is closest to the median.

One passenger got out, jumped over the median wall and tried to run across eastbound lanes but was struck by a CHP cruiser responding to the incident.

Haver did not know why the Uber driver had to stop in traffic rather than pull to the right shoulder.

