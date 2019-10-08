Barrette is jailed on two counts of first-degree murder, one count of second-degree murder, three counts of attempted second-degree murder, two counts of obstruction of justice and aggravated criminal damage to property.

Ballistic evidence also links him to a June 6 shooting death in eastern New Orleans and another shooting on June 5 in New Orleans in which nobody was injured. Barrette’s public defender, Paul Fleming, did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

