Man suspected in Florida serial rapes convicted in attack

MIAMI — A man suspected of being the “pillowcase rapist” in connection with a string of South Florida rapes back in the 1980s was convicted Wednesday in one of the attacks.
The Miami-Dade case focused on a single victim, a then-25-year-old woman who was attacked in December 1983.
Authorities say the “pillowcase rapist” terrified his victims by breaking into their homes at night. The attacker used a pillowcase or other fabric to cover his face — or the face of his victims — before assaulting them, tying them up and stealing items from their homes.
The assaults attracted extensive media attention in South Florida and prompted the creation of a task force to investigate the sex crimes. Authorities said the trail eventually turned cold until 2020, when a DNA hit for one of Koehler’s relatives led police to the man.