During a news conference Monday, the teen’s father, Paul Castro, thanked the authorities and members of the public who called in tips after the attack.
The attack happened after Paul Castro made a hand gesture as Williams tried to merge in his lane, according to police.
Williams had been driving aggressively and swerving around vehicles when he got stuck in traffic, Detective Justin Brown said.
Williams was convicted in 2008 of felony aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and sentenced to 13 years in prison. He was released on parole in February 2020.
Williams’ bond in the latest case was set at $350,000.