TEXAS

Houston shooting suspect appears in court

Two men suspected in a drive-by shooting that killed a 7-year-old black Houston girl and that was initially investigated as a possible hate crime mistakenly thought they were attacking people whom they had fought with at a club hours earlier, a prosecutor said Monday.

One of the men, Eric Black Jr., appeared in court Monday on a capital murder charge in the Dec. 30 killing of Jazmine Barnes. Black, 20, who is African American, was arrested Saturday during a traffic stop. Prosecutors allege that he told investigators he was driving the SUV from which an unidentified passenger fired at Jazmine, her three sisters and mother as they were on their way to a grocery store.

Authorities have declined to name the suspected shooter or say whether he has been arrested, but Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said he is also black.

Based on the family’s account of what happened, authorities initially believed that a white man in a red pickup truck was behind the attack. But they later received a tip from Shaun King, a civil rights activist who writes about racial issues and has a large social media following, that sent the case in a new direction. The tip allegedly implicated two black men in the shooting.

— Associated Press

MASSACHUSETTS

Spacey pleads not guilty to assault

Kevin Spacey appeared Monday in a Massachusetts court, where attorneys entered a not-guilty plea on behalf of the 59-year-old actor, who was arraigned on a felony charge of indecent assault and battery.

Spacey is accused of groping an 18-year-old man at a Nantucket bar in 2016. The actor stood expressionless next to his attorney, Alan Jackson, for most of the hearing. Judge Thomas S. Barrett ordered Spacey to have no contact with his alleged victim, at the request of the prosecution.

Barrett set the next pretrial hearing for March 4 at 11 a.m. and agreed that Spacey would not have to appear in court. The judge also agreed to a motion by Spacey’s attorneys to preserve cellphone and cloud data from the victim for six months after the alleged assault.

The case marks the first criminal charge for Spacey, who has faced sexual misconduct allegations in the past year after a BuzzFeed interview with actor Anthony Rapp, who accused the actor of making sexual advances on him when Spacey was 26 and he was 14.

The alleged victim in the Nantucket case came forward about a week later, when his mother — a former Boston news anchor — gave an emotional news conference alleging that the actor provided her then-18-year-old son with alcohol and grabbed the young man’s genitals after he became drunk.

— Bethonie Butler