Man suspected of shooting 2 Alabama deputies captured

CENTREVILLE, Ala. — A man suspected of shooting two Alabama deputies, critically wounding one of them, has been captured, a prosecutor said.

District Attorney Michael Jackson said Austin Hall,26, was captured in the same county where the shooting occurred. The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon in Bibb County. Two deputies were chasing a suspect in a stolen vehicle when the man fired at the deputies, shooting both, Jackson said. He said one of the deputies was critically wounded.