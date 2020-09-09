Wills was arrested in October 2018 after a standoff at a campground in which he raised a 3-foot-long (1-meter-long) sword. A St. Albans police officer disabled Wills with a beanbag gun, the statement said.
“One sure fire way not to see the President of the United States is to brandish a weapon and threaten the safety of local and federal officials,” U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart said.
Wills faces up to 20 years in prison. Sentencing was set for Nov. 9.
