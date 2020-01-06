In March 2011, a then-6-year-old child reported to a Delaware school therapist that Hernandez had raped her, the police statement said. After conducting a forensic interview and reviewing evidence, detectives obtained a warrant for Hernandez’s arrest in October 2018. Police didn’t comment on the 7-year gap between the accusation and Hernandez’s arrest.

AD

Hernandez, who is not a legal resident, was thought to have possibly returned to Mexico since the crime was reported, the statement added. But the FBI contacted the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force with a tip on Hernandez’s whereabouts earlier this week.

His arrest comes days after Dover police arrested an inmate who escaped from a work crew in South Carolina’s Anderson County in 1979.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD