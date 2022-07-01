Man wanted for double killing in Maine arrested in Maryland

Placeholder while article actions load

AUBURN, Maine — A man wanted for the killings of two people in Maine was arrested Friday in Rockville, Maryland, officials said. David Barnett, 34, of Bristol, Connecticut, will be held at the Montgomery County Jail in Maryland pending extradition, Maine State Police said. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The investigation of the killings continues in Maine.

Two Connecticut residents, 21-year-olds Kelzie Caron and Pierre Langlois, were killed on June 6 at a home in Auburn, Maine, police said. Investigators haven’t said how they pair died.

Barnett was taken into custody without incident on an arrest warrant for murder, police said. It was not known if he had a lawyer.

This story has been corrected to say Barnett is from Bristol, Connecticut, not Port Clyde, New York, and that the arrest was in Rockville, Maryland, not Rockland, Maryland.

