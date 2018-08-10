WILMINGTON, Del. — Police in Delaware say a man impersonating a law enforcement officer pulled over a woman and frisked her.

The News Journal cites a Thursday release from Delaware State Police that says a 26-year-old woman saw flashing blue lights behind her and pulled over July 14. The incident was not immediately reported.

The release says a man in a dark blue uniform with a yellow stripe down each pant leg approached the car, asked her why she was in the area and accused her of having drugs. He then opened her door, removed her from the vehicle and frisked her, before searching her car.

He went back to his SUV and fled the scene.

The release says the woman was not injured and no property was taken.

The investigation is ongoing.

___

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.