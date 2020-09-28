Howard is accused of fatally shooting Delaney Crosby, 23, of South Bend. The shooting sent shoppers fleeing for safety at the mall just east of South Bend.
Online court records do not list an attorney for Howard who could speak on his behalf.
In bringing the charges against Howard, authorities relied on witness statements, surveillance footage from mall stores and videos posted to social media. Police said in a probable cause affidavit that just prior to the shooting, Howard and his companions “had been in verbal altercation with the victim and his company.”
Howard then allegedly drew a handgun from a backpack, ducked behind a friend and fired several shots at Delaney, who had not made “any threatening moves in the several seconds leading up to the shooting,” the affidavit states.
