Orange County Sheriff’s deputies found McGuire on Disney’s abandoned Discovery Island in late April. He said he had planned to camp there for a week, according to an arrest report.
The man, originally from Mobile, Alabama, said he did not hear numerous deputies searching the private island for him on foot, by boat and by air because he was asleep in a building. He told the deputy he did not know it was a restricted area, despite there being numerous “no trespassing” signs.
“Richard stated that he was unaware of that and that it looked like a tropical paradise,” according to the arrest report.
Previously called Treasure Island, Discovery Island had been the site of a zoological park before the island was closed to the public in 1999.
