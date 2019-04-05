OHIO

Man claiming to be missing boy is charged

The 23-year-old man who falsely claimed to be a long-missing Illinois boy has been charged with lying to a federal agent, officials said Friday.

Brian Michael Rini, who had recently been released from prison in Ohio, gave multiple false details to authorities about his identity and alleged abduction, including that he had been physically and sexually abused, according to an affidavit filed Friday in federal court in Ohio. Rini had been found on a street corner in Newport, Ky., this week and told authorities he was Timmothy Pitzen, who has been missing since 2011.

A DNA test proved otherwise.

It was not the first time Rini tried to perpetrate a fraud about his identity, said Benjamin Glassman, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Ohio. On two prior occasions, he said, Rini claimed to be the victim of child sex trafficking. In both cases, the truth was revealed through fingerprint testing.

The Pitzen case had held the nation’s attention since Wednesday, when police in Newport said a young man found in the streets claimed he was the Aurora, Ill., boy who had vanished after his mother’s apparent suicide in 2011. Timmothy would be 14 now.

The Pitzen missing-person case will remain open.

In May 2011, Timmothy, 6, was last seen leaving his elementary school in Aurora with his mother, Amy Fry-Pitzen. Three days later, she was found dead in a motel room from an apparent suicide. The boy and his Spider-Man backpack were missing.

— Deanna Paul

NEW YORK

Weiner to register

as a sex offender

Former representative Anthony Weiner (D-N.Y.) was ordered Friday to register as a sex offender as he nears the end of a 21-month prison sentence for having illicit online contact with a 15-year-old girl.

A New York City judge designated Weiner a Level 1 offender under the state’s version of what is known as Megan’s Law, meaning that he is thought to have a low risk of reoffending.

Weiner, a once-rising star in the Democratic Party who served nearly 12 years in Congress, has been living in a halfway house since February after serving most of his sentence at a prison in Massachusetts.

He is due to be released May 14 but still faces three years of court supervision.

Weiner, 54, must register for a minimum of 20 years. He is required to verify his address every year, notify the state within 10 days of moving and visit a police station every three years to have a new picture taken.

Weiner pleaded guilty in May 2017 to transferring obscene material to a minor. Prosecutors said he had sexually explicit Skype and Snapchat exchanges with a North Carolina high school student and encouraged the teen to strip naked and touch herself sexually.

— Associated Press

GEORGIA

Man kills woman, boy and himself in standoff

A standoff that began when two Georgia police officers were shot and wounded ended with a 16-year-old boy and his pregnant mother killed by a gunman who then killed himself, authorities said.

The two officers were responding to a domestic disturbance Thursday morning when they came under fire from the gunman, who then barricaded himself inside the house. An ensuing standoff lasted for 15 hours as police pleaded with the gunman to release the teenage boy from the home in Stockbridge, south of Atlanta.

Police said the gunman was Anthony Tony Bailey Jr., 47, of Atlanta. The victims were Arkeyvion White, 16, and his mother, Sandra White, more than eight months pregnant.

— Associated Press