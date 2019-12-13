Authorities first interviewed Alameti in 2018, and he later made pro-Islamic State social media posts.
Prosecutors say he was traveling to Montana by bus on March 15 when a gunman killed 50 people in Christchurch. Alameti, who told an informant that he would “attack random people to avenge the blood,” was arrested April 3 at a Bozeman gun range.
Alameti’s public defender argued his client’s statements were protected under the First Amendment.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.