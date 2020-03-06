The Wapello County Sheriff’s Office has said the 73-year-old woman was cleaning her stove on Jan. 4 last year near Ottumwa when she heard a loud noise and felt pain in the back of her head. When she saw she was heavily bleeding, she drove herself to a hospital. Doctors later removed a bullet from her head.
Authorities estimated the round traveled 124 yards (113.4 meters) from the deck of a camper that Ryals was staying in before it entered the woman’s home. Authorities said he was drunk when he pulled the trigger.
