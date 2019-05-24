Wisconsin

Jayme Closs kidnapper receives life in prison

The man who admitted to killing 13-year-old Jayme Closs’s parents before kidnapping and holding her hostage for 88 days was sentenced to life in prison without parole Friday.

Jake Patterson, 21, pleaded guilty in March to two counts of intentional homicide and one of kidnapping. The bodies of Jayme’s parents, Denise and James Closs, were found in their Barron, Wis., home in October 2018, according to police.

But Jayme was missing.

Three months later, the young teen managed to escape the Wisconsin cabin where Patterson kept her hidden after fatally shooting her parents. Soon after, Patterson was arrested and eventually confessed to the killings and kidnapping in a letter purportedly sent by him from jail to a TV reporter.

A prosecutor said Friday that Patterson allegedly told Jayme something “really bad would happen” if she tried to flee. They showed images of where she was held and illustrated the terror of her escape.

Patterson appeared to shake his head in disagreement as Barron County District Attorney Brian Wright detailed the nature of his crimes. Wright sought consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole.

Defense attorneys asserted Patterson knew he would be going to jail for the rest of his life, and that he didn’t ask for anything less than that. They argued he’d taken responsibility for his crimes and attempted to mitigate further trauma for Jayme and her family by expediting the case without a trial and further motions. While several of her family members testified during the hearing, Jayme was not present in the courtroom. Wright said she was too traumatized to even attend her parents’ funeral. A letter she wrote was read aloud in court.

“Last October, Jake Patterson took a lot of things that I love away from me. It makes me the most sad that he took away my mom and my dad,” Jayme wrote, according to CNN.

— Michael Brice-Saddler

and Katie Mettler

Michigan

Five former priests face sex abuse charges

Michigan prosecutors announced Friday that five former Catholic priests are facing sexual abuse charges as part of the state attorney general’s ongoing investigation into clergy abuse going back decades.

Attorney General Dana Nessel said the priests served in dioceses in Detroit, Lansing and Kalamazoo, and that they’ve been charged with various counts of criminal sexual conduct. Four of them were arrested in the United States, and the fifth awaits extradition from India.

Nearly all of the charges, which involve victims who were as young as 5 years old when they were abused, came from roughly 450 calls to a tip line and were corroborated by files seized from dioceses last fall and interviews with multiple victims, Nessel said.

— Associated Press

Maine

Governor signs limits on vaccine exemptions

Gov. Janet Mills has signed into law a bill that eliminates religious and philosophical exemptions for required vaccinations in Maine.

With the Democrat’s signature Friday, Maine will end nonmedical vaccine opt-outs by 2021 for students at public and private schools and universities, including nursery schools, and for health-care facility employees.

Maine joins California, Mississippi and West Virginia to become the fourth state without religious exemptions for vaccine requirements.

Maine has one of the highest rates of nonmedical vaccine exemptions in the nation, and health officials say the opt-out rates appear to be rising.

Bill sponsor Democratic Rep. Ryan Tipping of Orono said it has become clear amid reports of measles and other preventable diseases “that we must act to ensure the health of our communities.”

— Associated Press

A jury on Friday found a man guilty of first-degree murder in a shooting at a Nashville church two years ago that left a woman dead and seven wounded. Jurors deliberated less than five hours before delivering the verdict against 27-year-old Emanuel Kidega Samson, who left a note about a 2015 shooting massacre at a South Carolina black church and aimed to kill at least 10 white churchgoers in revenge, Deputy District Attorney Amy Hunter said.

— From news services