WICHITA, Kan. — A 41-year-old Kansas man has been sentenced to 109 years and six months in prison for abusing and killing his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son, whose body was found encased in concrete in the garage of a Wichita rental home they had lived in.

Stephen Bodine was convicted of first-degree murder and other charges in the 2017 killing of Evan Brewer. He was sentenced Monday.

Prosecutors say the Bodine and Evan’s mother, 37-year-old Miranda Miller, tortured the boy for months before his death, including chaining him naked in a basement and forcing him to stand in a corner for hours.

Miller pleaded guilty in November to second-degree murder and other charges. Her plea deal required her to testify against Bodine. She is due to be sentenced in January.

