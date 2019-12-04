Authorities say the children were shot outside the home where they lived with their mother, who was shot and stabbed inside the house. Court records show David Schladetzky had never been the subject of a protective order or faced charges beyond minor traffic infractions.
Court records show the couple agreed to joint custody of the children when they divorced in June.
