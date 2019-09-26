LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky reporter says police have identified a man who kissed her on the cheek during a live broadcast and he is facing a misdemeanor charge.

WAVE-TV news reporter Sara Rivest tweeted on Thursday that Eric Goodman is charged with harassment with physical contact.

Louisville police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley confirmed that Goodman was cited to court for the incident, but did not have details on the charge.