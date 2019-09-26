Rivest said she felt uncomfortable and powerless when the unwanted encountered occurred last week in Louisville.
She shared the video later with the caption, “Hey mister, here’s your 3 seconds of fame. How about you not touch me? Thanks!!”
Rivest said on-air Monday that journalists, especially women, experience harassment far too often.
She says Goodman wrote her an apology, which she’ll read on-air.
