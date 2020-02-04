Prosecutors said Williams orchestrated a scheme that collected approximately $70,000 from students from 2013 to 2017. It is unclear how much Williams profited, but officials said the estimated cost to the university exceeded $3 million.

After receiving the money, Williams created forged residency documents and gave them to his co-defendant, associate registrar Crystal Martin. Martin then made the residency changes in the university’s computer system.

Martin pleaded guilty in April. She has not been sentenced yet.