Pulliam pleaded guilty in August to second-degree murder for shooting 15-year-old James Means in 2016. Prosecutors had recommended a 20-year sentence, but a sentencing hearing hadn’t been held.

In the criminal complaint, Charleston, West Virginia, police wrote that Pulliam described Means’ death as “another piece of trash off the street.” Pulliam wasn’t charged with a hate crime.

Pulliam was incarcerated as a federal inmate in the custody of U.S. Marshals.

