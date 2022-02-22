The incident, which was caught on video by a protester, happened during a September 2020 rally in Wilmington. Witzke, who condemned the behavior, later lost to incumbent Democratic Sen. Chris Coons.
During the sentencing, the justice department said the court noted Hastings’ lack of remorse, undue depreciation of the offense and 20 years of motor vehicle violations.
In addition to his prison sentence, Hastings must complete 50 hours of community service that does not involve firearms. He must forfeit all of his firearms and take anger management and drug and alcohol counseling.