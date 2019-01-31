ABINGDON, Va. — A California man has been sentenced to six months in prison for lying to federal agents about making threats against a Virginia congressman.

Eun Soo Lee, of Cypress, California, pleaded guilty in November to lying when questioned about making threats against former U.S. Rep. Tom Garrett.

Prosecutors said Lee used a fake Facebook account in 2017 to call Garrett derogatory names and make threats. One of the messages said: “You’re dead if I ever meet you in real life.”

He initially denied sending messages to Garrett, but later acknowledged sending the threats when agents traced the messages.

U.S. Attorney Thomas Cullen said in a news release that Lee was sentenced Wednesday.

