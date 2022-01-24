A law enforcement official said McNeil died Monday afternoon at Harlem Hospital, where he had been in critical condition since the shooting.
Three officers arrived at the apartment after a call came in from a woman needing help with McNeil, who was her son, officials said. They spoke with the woman and another son, but there was no mention of a weapon. Then two of the officers walked from the front of the apartment down a narrow hall, authorities said.
McNeil then opened the door and fired on the officers. The gun he used was a .45-caliber Glock stolen from Baltimore in 2017, equipped with a high-capacity magazine capable of holding up to 40 extra rounds, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said. Police said Monday that while searching the apartment over the weekend, they found a loaded semiautomatic rifle under McNeil’s mattress.
Officer Jason Rivera, 22, was killed and Officer Wilbert Mora, 27, was gravely injured. Mora was transferred Sunday from Harlem Hospital to NYU Langone Medical Center.
McNeil was on probation for a 2003 drug conviction in New York City and also had several out-of-state arrests.
— Associated Press
NORTH DAKOTA
Trafficking suspect released without bond
A Florida man who was arrested for human smuggling after four people were found dead in a blizzard in Canada and seven more immigrants were found alive nearby in the United States was released from jail Monday without having to pay a bond.
Steve Shand, 57, is charged with transport or attempted transport of undocumented immigrants. He has not been charged in the deaths.
According to an affidavit, the four bodies were discovered near Emerson, Manitoba. In addition, five Indian nationals were found on foot on the Minnesota side of the border and two more were discovered nearby riding in Shand’s 15-passenger van. The affidavit did not explain why most of them were no longer in the van.
Shand appeared via live stream Monday from a jail in Grand Forks, N.D. U.S. Magistrate Judge Hildy Bowbeer of Minnesota did not order bond, but said Shand must report to a supervisor in his home state of Florida and surrender his passport or any other travel documents.
The U.S. Border Patrol in North Dakota stopped Shand’s van just south of the Canadian border on Wednesday. Around the same time, court documents said five other people were spotted by law enforcement in the snow nearby. The group told officers they had been walking for over 11 hours outside in frigid conditions.
Two of the Indian nationals were hospitalized. It’s not clear what would happen to the seven survivors. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said they were not arrested by that agency and are not in their custody.
— Associated Press