Police take shooting suspect, Maurice Hill, into custody after an hourslong standoff with police, that wounded several police officers, in Philadelphia early Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. The standoff started Wednesday afternoon, as officers went to a home to serve a narcotics warrant in an operation “that went awry almost immediately,” Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross said. (Elizabeth Robertson/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) (Associated Press)

PHILADELPHIA — The man accused of barricading himself inside a Philadelphia row house and shooting six police officers in an hourslong standoff has been charged with attempted murder.

Court documents show that 36-year-old Maurice Hill also faces assault charges. He was denied bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 5.

Hill is accused of shooting at officers who were serving a drug warrant Wednesday, then keeping police at bay while he fired repeatedly from inside a building.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that at Saturday’s video arraignment, Hill sat with arms crossed and head down, responding “I guess” when asked whether he understood the charges.

Hill’s extensive criminal record includes drug and weapons charges.

A message seeking comment was left with his attorney.

The six officers struck by gunfire were released from hospitals Wednesday night.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.