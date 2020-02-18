Comly is accused of firing a handgun at officers on Oct. 17 as they tried to arrest him inside a Stuart apartment complex. The officers weren’t hit, and they fired back, wounding Comly. The officers’ shots also injured two deputies posted outside the building, investigators have said. A Stuart police officer suffered a minor gunpowder burn in the shootout, the investigators said.
Stuart is about 35 miles (57 kilometers) west of Des Moines.
