Authorities say Benson was trying to merge onto the highway when his bus scraped Lilly’s car, although Lilly was unaware. During a traffic jam, Lilly walked in front of the bus and fired five shots into the windshield, wounding Benson’s arm and grazing his head. A girl on the bus was not hurt.
Defense attorneys asked for three years, citing Lilly’s “documented history of cognitive limitations.”
